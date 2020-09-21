£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Sept 2020
standard
COOKHAM 132984
Cookham Parish Council has just completed its redecoration of the Cookham Cemetery Chapel Cookham Parish Cemetery, Long Lane, Cookham
COX GREEN 132983
New toilets being opened at the Community Centre. Representatives there of the pre-school and church, who both use the facilities. Tim Rutland
CIPPENHAM 132982
Cippenham Working Mens Club, Bath Road, Cippenham, Slough. Plans have gone in to demolish the club and replace with 5 houses.
DATCHET 132981
Datchet Common, Horton Road, Datchet An application has been submitted to use the land as a Gypsy and Traveller site
WINDSOR 132980
Bins and rubbish on the streets of Windsor. Arthur Road.
