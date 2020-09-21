Mon, 21
COX GREEN 132983

New toilets being opened at the Community Centre. Representatives there of the pre-school and church, who both use the facilities. Tim Rutland

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Cookham Parish Council has just completed its redecoration of the Cookham Cemetery Chapel Cookham Parish Cemetery, Long Lane, Cookham

 
New toilets being opened at the Community Centre. Representatives there of the pre-school and church, who both use the facilities. Tim Rutland

 
Cippenham Working Mens Club, Bath Road, Cippenham, Slough. Plans have gone in to demolish the club and replace with 5 houses.

 
Datchet Common, Horton Road, Datchet An application has been submitted to use the land as a Gypsy and Traveller site

 
Bins and rubbish on the streets of Windsor. Arthur Road.

 

