WINDSOR 132979

Sydney Camm Memorial. This week the battle of Britain was commemorated. The hurricane plane was designed by Sir Syndey Camm who lived in Windsor. The borough museum has done a podcast about him. Alexandra Gardens, Windsor

Cippenham Working Mens Club, Bath Road, Cippenham, Slough. Plans have gone in to demolish the club and replace with 5 houses.

 
Datchet Common, Horton Road, Datchet An application has been submitted to use the land as a Gypsy and Traveller site

 
Bins and rubbish on the streets of Windsor. Arthur Road.

 
The junction between Straight Road and Church Road in Old Windsor. Straight Rd, Church Rd, St.Peters Rd, Old Windsor

 
Resident administered parking is being changed under new council rules. Private roads will no longer be private roads. Woodcote, Maidenhead

 

