WINDSOR 132979

Cippenham Working Mens Club, Bath Road, Cippenham, Slough. Plans have gone in to demolish the club and replace with 5 houses.
Sept 2020
Sydney Camm Memorial. This week the battle of Britain was commemorated. The hurricane plane was designed by Sir Syndey Camm who lived in Windsor. The borough museum has done a podcast about him. Alexandra Gardens, Windsor
