BRAYWOODSIDE 132976

Birds Hill Golf Centre Drift Rd, Braywoodside. Work has started on fixing the water damage at the entrance to the golf club

The junction between Straight Road and Church Road in Old Windsor. Straight Rd, Church Rd, St.Peters Rd, Old Windsor

 
Resident administered parking is being changed under new council rules. Private roads will no longer be private roads. Woodcote, Maidenhead

 
Birds Hill Golf Centre Drift Rd, Braywoodside. Work has started on fixing the water damage at the entrance to the golf club

 
Burnham War Memorial in Burnham Park outside Burnham Park Hall. A two-minute silence is being held at 11am at Burnham War Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Bob Slater

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Two men suffered stab wounds - with one in a serious condition in hospital - after an incident of grievous bodily harm in Maidenhead Happened in the Blenheim Road area, near to the junction with Victor Close.

 

