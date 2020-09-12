MAIDENHEAD 132969

Atisit Clare Buchta. Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, Altwood Bailey, Maidenhead. Altwood Bailey, Maidenhead.
Sept 2020
Artisit Michael Restrick paints a portrait of John Lennon.Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.
Julie Bennett paints NHS staff.Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.
Sarah Cox looks at paintings by Josie Clouting.Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.
Josie Clouting painting at the Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail event, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.
Jewellery designer Grant Forsyth.Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.
Jewellery designer Grant Forsyth.Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.
Artist Stephen Bryne.Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, 124 Studios, 30 Nicolsons centre, Maidenhead.