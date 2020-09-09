Wed, 09
MAIDENHEAD 132963

Demolition work on Bell Street, Maidenhead

MAIDENHEAD 132960

Men’s Matters second meeting, after having braked due to COVID. Maidenhead Community Centre 42 York Rd, Maidenhead

 
SHURLOCK ROW 132961

Robin Crockford has a transformer on his property, for Scottish Southern Electric. Theres also trees interfering with the power lines. Anchors Rest, The Straight Mile, Shurlock Row

 
MAIDENHEAD 132958

Bins are out on the street and overflowing, as they haven’t been picked up for ages. Audley Drive, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132957

Birds Hill Golf Centre, Drift Rd, Braywoodside has water damage around its entrance coming from a public street. Shots of the entrance, potholes filled with water.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132962

Derek Cook. (coach) (front right) Coxed fours take Brittania Cup

 

