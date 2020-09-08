MAIDENHEAD 132954

Staff at Windsor Castle who are members of the PCS trade union will be holding a silent protest at the entrance to the castle (Henry VIII Gate) as they are facing the threat of redundancies and pension cuts. The staff, in frockcoats and caps, will be standing with a full-size cut-out of King Henry VIII and a poster that says: King Henry cut off heads....... Now they want to axe our jobs and cut ...
The Maidenhead Arts Society has just won a National award for the best new Committee. The Baylis Trust has given the society support from the beginning. L-R Norma Herdson, Founder and chairperson Marsha Carey-Elms, Shona Craig, Sue Sharland, Linda Glithro, Chris Thomas