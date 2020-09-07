Mon, 07
MAIDENHEAD 132949

The Maidenhead Arts Society has just won a National award for the best new Committee. The Baylis Trust has given the society support from the beginning. L-R Norma Herdson, Founder and chairperson Marsha Carey-Elms, Shona Craig, Sue Sharland, Linda Glithro, Chris Thomas

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
The Maidenhead Arts Society has just won a National award for the best new Committee. The Baylis Trust has given the society support from the beginning. L-R Norma Herdson, Founder and chairperson Marsha Carey-Elms, Shona Craig, Sue Sharland, Linda Glithro, Chris Thomas

 
Boyn Hill Baptist Church Minister Amanda Redwood is shaving her hair in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Boyn Hill Baptist Church, 100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead

 
Andy Short. Boyne Hill vs Cove Boyne Hill CC, Highway Rd, Maidenhead

 
Ben Ward Maidenhead & Bray vs Datchet 2nds Maidenhead & Bray CC, High St, Bray, Maidenhead

 
Countryside tour of the new Watermark development St Ives Road, Maidenhead

 

