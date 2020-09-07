Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Sept 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132949-4
The Maidenhead Arts Society has just won a National award for the best new Committee. The Baylis Trust has given the society support from the beginning.L-R Norma Herdson, Founder and chairperson Marsha Carey-Elms, Shona Craig, Sue Sharland, Linda Glithro, Chris Thomas
