Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road. National Merchant Navy Day, to mark the occasion the Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton will be laying a wreath at the War Memorial and the Merchant Navy flag will be raised over the Town Hall.
Sept 2020
WINDSOR 132943-3
Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, WindsorDriven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’Tiia Stephens
WINDSOR 132943-4
Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, WindsorDriven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’Tiia Stephens
WINDSOR 132943-5
Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, WindsorDriven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’L-R Carolyn Carter, New Trustee with Driven Forward, Tiia Stephens
WINDSOR 132943-6
Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, WindsorDriven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’L-R Carolyn Carter, New Trustee with Driven Forward, Tiia Stephens
WINDSOR 132943-7
Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, WindsorDriven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’L-R Carolyn Carter, New Trustee with Driven Forward, Tiia Stephens
WINDSOR 132943-1
Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, WindsorDriven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’L-R Carolyn Carter, New Trustee with Driven Forward, Tiia Stephens