Fri, 04
18 °C
Sat, 05
17 °C
Sun, 06
18 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 132943

Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, Windsor Driven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’ Tiia Stephens

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 132942

MAIDENHEAD 132942

Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road. National Merchant Navy Day, to mark the occasion the Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton will be laying a wreath at the War Memorial and the Merchant Navy flag will be raised over the Town Hall.

 
SLOUGH 132944

SLOUGH 132944

Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough

 
WINDSOR 132943

WINDSOR 132943

Driven Forward’s Community Wellbeing Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car park, Windsor Driven Forward launches Windsor & Maidenhead’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’ Tiia Stephens

 
MAIDENHEAD 115220

MAIDENHEAD 115220

Magnet Sports Centre, Holmanleaze, Maidenhead Site Pic, funding story.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132941

MAIDENHEAD 132941

Oldfield Primary School, Bray Rd, Maidenhead Students are back at school, first day. Headteacher Mr Richard Jarrett MBE

 
MAIDENHEAD 132940

MAIDENHEAD 132940

Claire Castignetti who is planning on writing a book. Claire is asking readers for their contribution. She is asking people to think about pieces of advice/guidance/pearls of wisdom their mother bestowed onto them. Maidenhead

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved