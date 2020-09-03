Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road. National Merchant Navy Day, to mark the occasion the Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton will be laying a wreath at the War Memorial and the Merchant Navy flag will be raised over the Town Hall.
Sept 2020
SLOUGH 132944-14
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig
SLOUGH 132944-15
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig
SLOUGH 132944-16
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig
SLOUGH 132944-20
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig
SLOUGH 132944-13
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig
SLOUGH 132944-12
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig
SLOUGH 132944-11
Pupils return to school. Khalsa Primary School, Wexham Rd, Slough Principal, Mr Raminder Singh Vig