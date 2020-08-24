Mon, 24
SLOUGH 132921

Slough Ice Arena, Montem Lane, Slough Slough Ice Arena has reopened after it was forced to close due to COVID.

BURNHAM 132923

Sandra is part of a baby group. She had a baby just a few months before lockdown and is sharing her family's experience of lockdown. Sandra Cotterell, Damien, Eli 10yrs, Scarlett 9 mnths. Burnham

 
MAIDENHEAD 132922

Sue Brett at her home for a story about how she plans to help the people the Brett Foundation supports in anticipation of eviction notices and the impact of the recession. Maidenhead

 
Slough Ice Arena, Montem Lane, Slough Slough Ice Arena has reopened after it was forced to close due to COVID.

 
CRICKET 132919

Adnam Shabbir. Boyne Hill vs North Maidenhead Boyne Hill CC, Highway Rd, Maidenhead.

 
CRICKET 132920

Kazim Naqvi. White Waltham vs Taplow White Waltham CC, Waltham Rd, White Waltham, Maidenhead.

 
CRICKET 132918

Adi Malik. Burnham vs Wokingham The Memorial Ground, Taplow Common Road, Burnham.

 

