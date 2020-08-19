Wed, 19
20 °C
Thu, 20
22 °C
Fri, 21
21 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 132912

Maddision Wear, 11, who has entered the Maidenhead Waterways competition. Orgnaisers of the comp says there are not many under 16s entering, and they would like more to enter. Maidenhead

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 132912

MAIDENHEAD 132912

Maddision Wear, 11, who has entered the Maidenhead Waterways competition. Orgnaisers of the comp says there are not many under 16s entering, and they would like more to enter. Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132910

MAIDENHEAD 132910

Maidenhead Heritage Centre. Richard Poad holding photos. Maidenhead trained (White Waltham) pilot, James Nicholson, who during World War II, on Sunday 16 August 1940, was involved in an air battle which lead to him being awarded the Victoria Cross.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132908

MAIDENHEAD 132908

Ray Mill Island, including the weir, the council has put safety measures in place to prevent people going in the weir which they have been, and also gathering in large groups. Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132907

MAIDENHEAD 132907

Date: Tuesday 18th August Location: Dawsons Auctioneers 9 Kings Grove Industrial Estate Kings Grove Maidenhead SL6 4DP Please can you take a photo of Peter Mason, Saleroom Manager, Auctioneer & Valuer at Dawsons with a lot to be auctioned – a collection of original correspondence relating to Robert Falcon Scott CVO (1868-1913) - a Royal Navy officer and explorer who led two expeditions to the ...

 
MAIDENHEAD 132909

MAIDENHEAD 132909

Tegan Harris, a 18 year old student from Maidenhead, has written a new book: ‘A Kid’s Guide to Dementia’ Its being released in collaboration with charity Alzheimers Dementia Support. Maidenhead Tegan Harris

 
WINDSOR 132906

WINDSOR 132906

Thames Hospice, Pine Lodge, Hatch Lane, Windsor, SL4 3RW. Site pic of the hospice.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved