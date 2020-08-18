MAIDENHEAD 132910

Maidenhead Heritage Centre. Richard Poad holding photos. Maidenhead trained (White Waltham) pilot, James Nicholson, who during World War II, on Sunday 16 August 1940, was involved in an air battle which lead to him being awarded the Victoria Cross.
Aug 2020
