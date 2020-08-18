Maidenhead Heritage Centre. Richard Poad holding photos. Maidenhead trained (White Waltham) pilot, James Nicholson, who during World War II, on Sunday 16 August 1940, was involved in an air battle which lead to him being awarded the Victoria Cross.
Aug 2020
SLOUGH 132905-1
Slough Cricket Club, Upton Ct Rd, Slough. A girls cricket festival taking place at Slough Cricket Club. It has been running for the last 4 years and is with Breaking Boundaries and the ECB.
SLOUGH 132905-31
SLOUGH 132905-30
SLOUGH 132905-29
SLOUGH 132905-28
SLOUGH 132905-27
SLOUGH 132905-26
SLOUGH 132905-25
SLOUGH 132905-24
SLOUGH 132905-32
SLOUGH 132905-33
SLOUGH 132905-41
SLOUGH 132905-40
SLOUGH 132905-39
SLOUGH 132905-38
SLOUGH 132905-37
SLOUGH 132905-36
SLOUGH 132905-35
SLOUGH 132905-34
SLOUGH 132905-23
SLOUGH 132905-22
SLOUGH 132905-21
SLOUGH 132905-10
SLOUGH 132905-9
SLOUGH 132905-8
SLOUGH 132905-7
SLOUGH 132905-6
SLOUGH 132905-5
SLOUGH 132905-4
SLOUGH 132905-3
SLOUGH 132905-11
SLOUGH 132905-12
SLOUGH 132905-20
SLOUGH 132905-19
SLOUGH 132905-18
SLOUGH 132905-17
SLOUGH 132905-16
SLOUGH 132905-15
SLOUGH 132905-14
SLOUGH 132905-13
