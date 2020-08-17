Mon, 17
22 °C
Tue, 18
22 °C
Wed, 19
20 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WHITE WALTHAM 132902

Little Red Hen Day Nursery Limited Waltham Park, White Waltham The nursery being set to close permanently pre lockdown due to the financial pressures on nurseries, but it has now been saved by parents and staff. It opened again on Monday 3rd August.

You might also like

RW 132904

RW 132904

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
BURNHAM 132903

BURNHAM 132903

Chiltern Road, Burnham. Musician Dan Pryde plays outside his house every Sunday for the local community.

 
WHITE WALTHAM 132902

WHITE WALTHAM 132902

Little Red Hen Day Nursery Limited Waltham Park, White Waltham The nursery being set to close permanently pre lockdown due to the financial pressures on nurseries, but it has now been saved by parents and staff. It opened again on Monday 3rd August.

 
FOOTBALL 132901

FOOTBALL 132901

Windsor FC vs Chertsey Town FC Stag Meadow, St Leonards Road, Windsor

 
CRICKET 132900

CRICKET 132900

Dean Allen-Turner. Windsor CC vs Sonning CC Home Park, Romney Lock Road, Windsor.

 
BURNHAM 132898

BURNHAM 132898

LtoR Dave Chant, Bob Slater and John White. A two-minute silence will be observed by members of the Burnham Royal British Legion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ day. Burnham War Memorial, Burnham Park, High Street, Burnham.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved