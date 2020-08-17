Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Aug 2020
WHITE WALTHAM 132902-3
Little Red Hen Day Nursery LimitedWaltham Park, White WalthamThe nursery being set to close permanently pre lockdown due to the financial pressures on nurseries, but it has now been saved by parents and staff. It opened again on Monday 3rd August.
