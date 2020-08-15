Sun, 16
FOOTBALL 132901

Windsor FC vs Chertsey Town FC Stag Meadow, St Leonards Road, Windsor

Windsor FC vs Chertsey Town FC Stag Meadow, St Leonards Road, Windsor

 
Karan Kumar. Datchet CC vs Burnham CC Wally Gage Memorial Ground, Riding Court Road. Datchet.

 
Dean Allen-Turner. Windsor CC vs Sonning CC Home Park, Romney Lock Road, Windsor.

 
LtoR Dave Chant, Bob Slater and John White. A two-minute silence will be observed by members of the Burnham Royal British Legion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ day. Burnham War Memorial, Burnham Park, High Street, Burnham.

 
Cliff Blundell rings a Handbell. Burnahm Handbell Society ring bells to commemorate VJ day. Assitant Curate Samson Kuponiyi will also lead prayers and readings. St Peter’s Church, Burnham, Bucks.

 

