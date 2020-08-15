Windsor FC vs Chertsey Town FC Stag Meadow, St Leonards Road, Windsor
Aug 2020
BURNHAM 132898-1
LtoR Dave Chant, Bob Slater and John White.A two-minute silence will be observed by members of the Burnham Royal British Legion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ day.Burnham War Memorial, Burnham Park, High Street, Burnham.
BURNHAM 132898-2
BURNHAM 132898-3
BURNHAM 132898-4
BURNHAM 132898-5
BURNHAM 132898-6
John White.A two-minute silence will be observed by members of the Burnham Royal British Legion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ day.Burnham War Memorial, Burnham Park, High Street, Burnham.
BURNHAM 132898-7
