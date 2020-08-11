COX GREEN 132888

Garden in Bloom. 92-year-old Carlo Scozzari has won best garden in Riverside. He still tends to his garden with help from his daughter. Maidenhead
Alex, 10, and Ollie Saunders, seven, came runners up in the Garden in Bloom competition for their bug hotel they created in their garden.Cox Green, Maidenhead
