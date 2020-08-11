Garden in Bloom. 92-year-old Carlo Scozzari has won best garden in Riverside. He still tends to his garden with help from his daughter. Maidenhead
Aug 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132883-5
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-6
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-7
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-8
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-9
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-1
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-2
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.
MAIDENHEAD 132883-3
The island crossing at the end of Stafferton Link Road, in front of the Oldfield Roundabout. It will be upgraded to a zebra crossing to enable children to travel to school safely.