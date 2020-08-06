ETON 132878

£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Aug 2020
Flaming Cow, High Street, EtonEat Out To Help Out
standard
WINDSOR 132875
Windsor and Royal Borough Museum, The Guildhall, High Street, Windsor. Brigitte Mitchell and Len Nash from Friends of the Museum are hoping to save Windsor Museum from potential closure.
WINDSOR 132877
Emergency incident on Springfield Road, Windsor
WINDSOR 132876
Resaturants, Peascod St, Windsor
TAPLOW 132874
24 Huntercombe Lane North, Taplow Applegarth Care Home are being presented with appreciation parcels from the Sewa Day Organisation. ( Sewa translates in ancient Hindu to Selfless Service)
MAIDENHEAD 132870
Miss Berkshire’s entry to Miss England, Nachel Riar, 25. She is training to be a pilot. Maidenhead
