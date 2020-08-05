TAPLOW 132874

24 Huntercombe Lane North, Taplow Applegarth Care Home are being presented with appreciation parcels from the Sewa Day Organisation. ( Sewa translates in ancient Hindu to Selfless Service)
Aug 2020
24 Huntercombe Lane North, TaplowApplegarth Care Home are being presented with appreciation parcels from the Sewa Day Organisation. ( Sewa translates in ancient Hindu to Selfless Service) High Sheriff Mary Riall, Home manager Jenny Poole, Surinder Singh, Samyak Pandey
24 Huntercombe Lane North, TaplowApplegarth Care Home are being presented with appreciation parcels from the Sewa Day Organisation. ( Sewa translates in ancient Hindu to Selfless Service) High Sheriff Mary Riall, Home manager Jenny Poole “They also have a bracelet for me to wear which is part of their festive Hindu celebration.”
