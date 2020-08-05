Wed, 05
MAIDENHEAD 132873

Members of the 'Create Maidenhead Great Park' campaign group will be at Maidenhead Golf Club. They want to turn the golf course into a big park (there are currently plans to turn it into 2,000 houses). L-R Margot Harris, Tara Crist, Tina Quadrino

24 Huntercombe Lane North, Taplow Applegarth Care Home are being presented with appreciation parcels from the Sewa Day Organisation. ( Sewa translates in ancient Hindu to Selfless Service)

 
Miss Berkshire’s entry to Miss England, Nachel Riar, 25. She is training to be a pilot. Maidenhead

 
Members of the 'Create Maidenhead Great Park' campaign group will be at Maidenhead Golf Club. They want to turn the golf course into a big park (there are currently plans to turn it into 2,000 houses). L-R Margot Harris, Tara Crist, Tina Quadrino

 
Flavio's Maidenhead, 116 High St, Maidenhead Flavio Pantaleao and customers eating outside at Flavio’s Maidenhead

 
Cllr Gurch Singh has been accepted into the Lib Dems after defecting from the Conservatives. Cllr Gurch Singh and Lib Dem leader Cllr Simon Werner outside Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead

 
Boulters Lock, Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead Paul Foll, and his wife, Lyn, has transformed plant beds along Boulters Lock, as members of Boulters Riverside CIC. Chairman of the group, Mick Jarvis, and his wife Ann, have also been clearing ivy from the path. L-R Lyn Foll, Ann Jarvis, Mick Jarvis, Paul Foll

 

