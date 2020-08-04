Tue, 04
MAIDENHEAD 132866

Helen and Douglas House charity shop on Maidenhead High Street. The shop has closed for good after being shut for lockdown and will not be reopening.

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Helen and Douglas House charity shop on Maidenhead High Street. The shop has closed for good after being shut for lockdown and will not be reopening.

 
Tom Lambert. Datchet vs Henley Home Counties Cricket League Wally Gage Memorial Ground, Riding Court Road, Datchet.

 
Faeez Shamsi. North Maidenhead vs Stoke Green Thames Valley League Division 1 Summerleaze Park, Summerleaze Road, Maidenhead.

 
Ltor Cookham Dean under nine players, Benjamin Lipscomb, seven and Sonny Culora, eight. Cookham Dean under nines vs Burnham Juniors under nines Reds. Cookham Dean under nines play a friendly in their new NHS rainbow home kit. Alfred Major Recreation Ground, Cookham.

 
Hackney carriage drivers are upset that they are not permitted to drive in the new bus lanes on Bath Road. Drivers and cabs. Brunel Way, Slough

 

