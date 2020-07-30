Thu, 30
LANGLEY 132860

Plans have been refused for 41 flats on the former public house site, The Willow Tree now Millionaires Punjabi Cuisine, Station Road, Langley, Slough

Hackney carriage drivers are upset that they are not permitted to drive in the new bus lanes on Bath Road. Drivers and cabs. Brunel Way, Slough

 
Streets of Windsor town centre, speed limits to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph Bachelors Acre

 
Plans have been refused for 41 flats on the former public house site, The Willow Tree now Millionaires Punjabi Cuisine, Station Road, Langley, Slough

 
Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead. The pool is filled up now and the council have got some guests coming to open it.

 
Roads around Maidenhead and Windsor Town Centres are being changed from 30mph roads to 20mph roads. QUEEN STREET, Maidenhead

 
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham

 

