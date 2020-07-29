Wed, 29
MAIDENHEAD 132858

Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead. The pool is filled up now and the council have got some guests coming to open it.

Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead. The pool is filled up now and the council have got some guests coming to open it.

 
Roads around Maidenhead and Windsor Town Centres are being changed from 30mph roads to 20mph roads. QUEEN STREET, Maidenhead

 
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham

 
The former Burnham Resilience Group has now received charity status. It is now called the Burnham Resilience CIO. Adam Prince who is Chairman and Trustee of the charity and Paula Prince who is Trustee wqith their daughter Anastasia 21

 
Oaken Grove Park, Maidenhead Community wardens are working with the council’s young person’s substance misuse officer after it was revealed wardens are finding nitrous oxide canisters ‘all over the borough’.

 
Protest March for UNITE - British Airways Stop Betraying Britain, from Trinity Place to the top of Peascod Street, Windsor

 

