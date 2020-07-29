Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead. The pool is filled up now and the council have got some guests coming to open it.
Jul 2020
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-4
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-16
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-17
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-18
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-19
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-20
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-21
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-1
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-2
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-15
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-14
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-5
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-6
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-7
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-8
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-9
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-10
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-11
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham
WHITE WALTHAM 132855-13
Joby Carter and the set of dodgems that have been restored, as the Carters steam fair is not travelling at the moment, people are able to go to the yard and have a go on the dodgems instead. Carters Yard, White Waltham