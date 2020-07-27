People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops. High Street, Maidenhead
Jul 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132850-3
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-4
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-5
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-6
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-7
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-8
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-9
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132850-1
People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops.High Street, Maidenhead