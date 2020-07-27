Mon, 27
COOKHAM 132849

Brian Clews of WildCookham in Odney Common, Cookham where a rare species of Dragonflies and Damselflies have been found.

People wearing masks in the high street since they were made compulsory for shops. High Street, Maidenhead

 
Brian Clews of WildCookham in Odney Common, Cookham where a rare species of Dragonflies and Damselflies have been found.

 
Owner of Devine Flowers Adam Garrett. Devine Flowers has been selected as one of 5 businesses nationally to have a 30 second advert made about them – it will be sponsored by Lloyd’s Bank to be broadcast nationally on Channel 4 on 31st July as part of the ‘Back4Business’ campaign. Devine Flowers, 2 High Street, Cookham, Maidenhead.

 
Jonny Walker. A new leisure trust called Leisure Focus will be taking over running the Royal Boroughs’ gyms from August 1st. Magnet Leisure centre, Maidenhead.

 
Upstairs exercise room. The Magnet gym is laid out for social distancing. The magnet is open for a month now before the Braywick Lesiure Centre opens. The whole sports hall has bene converted into a massive gym before its opening this weekend. Magnet Lesiure Centre, Holmanleaze, Maidenhead.

 
SEGRO has put up a selection of boards paying tribute to key workers on the Slough Trading Estate. Fairlie Road, Slough Trading Estate.

 

