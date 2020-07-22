Wed, 22
MAIDENHEAD 132842

Stafferton Way roundabout, Maidenhead A £5million funding package has been awarded to the council to ease traffic congestion at six junctions in Maidenhead including the roundabout at the junction of the A308/Stafferton Way/Rushington Ave

Residents are signing a petition for more cycling provision in Maidenhead. Cyclists and cycling facilities

 
RW 132840

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
READING 132837

Emma Simmons at Reading Crown Court for a peaceful protest outside the court. Emma is at the court because James Lavine is being sentenced for causing the death of her 13-year-old son, Max.

 

