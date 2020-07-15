Wed, 15
MAIDENHEAD 132834

Craft Coop, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead The Craft Coop are currently running a charity initiative to support the Maidenhead Magpies on their Magpies 150 Challenge by asking people to bring in a heart to put in their shop window and donate a pound. The store’s director, Deborah Jones,

COOKHAM 132835

Ciara Lee and Mark Hollands - Mark lost his daughter, Bryony, to dangerous driving in 2015, and Ciara lost her husband, Eddy, in 2018. They have both spoken about the importance of the sentencing laws being strengthened.

 
BRAY 132832

A fresh tour of the Thames Hospice site, Windsor Road, Bray. 15.7.20

 
MAIDENHEAD 132834

BURNHAM 132833

St Peter's Church, Church Street, Burnham Samson Kuponiyi has just joined the church as the new curate - his ordination has been postponed, however, he's been licensed as a lay worker until his service in September.

 
WINDSOR 132831

The Old Court ARTSPACE has opened up its bar and extended into the auditorium to support itself until it can do live shows again. St Leonard's Road, Windsor Martin Denny

 
RW 132828

