WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE 132812
Jul 2020
WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE 132811-3
The Bell Inn in Waltham St Lawrence have been included in the prestigious CAMRA Real Heritage Pubs of the South East guide. One of only four Berkshirepubs on the list.L-R Landlord Scott Ganson and Chef Iain Ganson
