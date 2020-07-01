Wed, 01
WINDSOR 132809

PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE 132811

The Bell Inn in Waltham St Lawrence have been included in the prestigious CAMRA Real Heritage Pubs of the South East guide. One of only four Berkshirepubs on the list. L-R Landlord Scott Ganson and Chef Iain Ganson

 
MAIDENHEAD 132805

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132806

Maidenhead Waterways. Shots of the type of photo people might submit to the Waterways photography competition.

 

