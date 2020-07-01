WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE 132812
Jul 2020
WINDSOR 132809-5
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-3
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-2
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-1
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-19
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-18
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-17
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-16
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-15
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-14
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-13
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-12
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-11
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-10
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-9
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-8
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-7
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor
WINDSOR 132809-6
PETA have organized a protest against pigeon racing. They are calling on the Queen to stop sending pigeons for racing. Castle Hill, Windsor