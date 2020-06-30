Maidenhead Waterways. Shots of the type of photo people might submit to the Waterways photography competition.
Jun 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132807-3
Wild flowers have been planted by local farmers, residents and the council. L-R Nigel Findley, Tom Copas, Cllr Gerry Clark (Cookham councillor)Malders Lane, Cookham
MAIDENHEAD 132807-4
Wild flowers have been planted by local farmers, residents and the council. L-R Nigel Findley, Tom Copas, Cllr Gerry Clark (Cookham councillor)Malders Lane, Cookham
MAIDENHEAD 132807-5
Wild flowers have been planted by local farmers, residents and the council. L-R Nigel Findley, Tom Copas, Cllr Gerry Clark (Cookham councillor)Malders Lane, Cookham
MAIDENHEAD 132807-6
Wild flowers have been planted by local farmers, residents and the council. L-R Nigel Findley, Tom Copas, Cllr Gerry Clark (Cookham councillor)Malders Lane, Cookham
MAIDENHEAD 132807-1
Wild flowers have been planted by local farmers, residents and the council. L-R Nigel Findley, Tom Copas, Cllr Gerry Clark (Cookham councillor)Malders Lane, Cookham