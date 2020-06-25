SONNING 132801

SLOUGH 132800

Covid-19 testing site in Slough. The first hybrid walk-in and drive-in testing centre in the country is being set up in Slough and will be operational from Wednesday (24 June). The testing centre will be based in the Montem Car Park, Montem Lane and anyone with symptoms – and for the first time people who are not symptomatic but concerned they may be infected – will be able visit for a test ...