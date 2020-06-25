Fri, 26
SLOUGH 132800

Covid-19 testing site in Slough. The first hybrid walk-in and drive-in testing centre in the country is being set up in Slough and will be operational from Wednesday (24 June). The testing centre will be based in the Montem Car Park, Montem Lane and anyone with symptoms – and for the first time people who are not symptomatic but concerned they may be infected – will be able visit for a test either by foot or in a car.

Enid and Geoffrey are celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday 25th and her daughter Carol Collier is throwing them a surprise party/celebration with their handbell society (Sonning Bells) and others outside their home

 
Covid-19 testing site in Slough. The first hybrid walk-in and drive-in testing centre in the country is being set up in Slough and will be operational from Wednesday (24 June). The testing centre will be based in the Montem Car Park, Montem Lane and anyone with symptoms – and for the first time people who are not symptomatic but concerned they may be infected – will be able visit for a test ...

 
Police are continuing to search for the missing man who is believed to have gotten into difficulty in a stretch of water nr Odney Lane, Odney Common in Cookham.

 
Tesco closing down in September in Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead

 
Photos from Cookham Bridge, Ferry Lane, Cookham Paddle Boarders, Paddle Boarding

 
Tops Marquees has been in Maidenhead since 1992 but it is struggling to stay afloat during COVID as they do not technically qualify for any grants or business rate relief, even though all of their business for 2020 has been cancelled. Stephen Shaw is the owner/founder.

 

