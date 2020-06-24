Thu, 25
COOKHAM 132796

Tops Marquees has been in Maidenhead since 1992 but it is struggling to stay afloat during COVID as they do not technically qualify for any grants or business rate relief, even though all of their business for 2020 has been cancelled. Stephen Shaw is the owner/founder.

Police are continuing to search for the missing man who is believed to have gotten into difficulty in a stretch of water nr Odney Lane, Odney Common in Cookham.

 
Tesco closing down in September in Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead

 
Photos from Cookham Bridge, Ferry Lane, Cookham Paddle Boarders, Paddle Boarding

 
Police are continuing to search for the missing man who is believed to have gotten into difficulty in Cookham. Photos of Odney Weir from Cookham Bridge, Ferry Lane, Cookham

 
(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 

