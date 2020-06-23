(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Jun 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132793-4
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-16
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-17
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-18
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-19
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-20
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-1
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-2
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-3
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-15
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-14
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-13
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-5
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-6
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-7
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-8
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-9
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-10
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-11
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-12
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132793-21
The hotel has made a ‘COVID garden’ to make it safe for people to eat when hospitality opens again from July 4. There are hand sanitising stations, screen, special routes to the toilets and a 2m distance at all times for customers. General manager Jazz Sidhu and Maintenance Manager Phil JacksonThames Riviera Hotel, Bridge Rd, Maidenhead