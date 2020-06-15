Tue, 16
22 °C
Wed, 17
23 °C
Thu, 18
18 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 132780

Thames Hospice, Peascod Street, Windsor The reopening celebration at our store. Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven will be joined by the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead,Cllr Sayonara Luxton along with local award-winning influencers 'Wegan', to open the shop and welcome customers back. L-R Julie Rowley, RBWM Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton, Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven

You might also like

WINDSOR 132780

WINDSOR 132780

Thames Hospice, Peascod Street, Windsor The reopening celebration at our store. Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven will be joined by the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead,Cllr Sayonara Luxton along with local award-winning influencers 'Wegan', to open the shop and welcome customers back. L-R Julie Rowley, RBWM Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton, Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven

 
WINDSOR 132778

WINDSOR 132778

Windsor Peascod Street, with stickers and signs for social distancing.

 
SLOUGH 132777

SLOUGH 132777

Bath Road, Slough. A block of apartments and shops were impacted by nearby lightning strike at the weekend. It blew up Dan’s TV. Anna Brown, Matthew Wawman 2yrs, Dan Wawman

 
MAIDENHEAD 132774

MAIDENHEAD 132774

High street shops are reopening next week (15th June), Jane Wright (Nicholsons Centre Manager), Steph James (Maidenhead Town Centre Manager, with some traders. - Superdrug, Grape Tree, Crazy about Framing, Allens Florist, Craft Coop

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved