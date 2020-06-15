WINDSOR 132781

Thames Hospice, Peascod Street, Windsor The reopening celebration at our store. Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven will be joined by the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead,Cllr Sayonara Luxton along with local award-winning influencers 'Wegan', to open the shop and welcome customers back. L-R Julie Rowley, RBWM Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton, Thames Hospice CEO Debbie Raven
High street shops are reopening next week (15th June), Jane Wright (Nicholsons Centre Manager), Steph James (Maidenhead Town Centre Manager, with some traders. - Superdrug, Grape Tree, Crazy about Framing, Allens Florist, Craft Coop