WINDSOR 132778

Windsor Peascod Street, with stickers and signs for social distancing.

Windsor Peascod Street, with stickers and signs for social distancing.

 
SLOUGH 132777

Bath Road, Slough. A block of apartments and shops were impacted by nearby lightning strike at the weekend. It blew up Dan’s TV. Anna Brown, Matthew Wawman 2yrs, Dan Wawman

 
MAIDENHEAD 132774

High street shops are reopening next week (15th June), Jane Wright (Nicholsons Centre Manager), Steph James (Maidenhead Town Centre Manager, with some traders. - Superdrug, Grape Tree, Crazy about Framing, Allens Florist, Craft Coop

 
MAIDENHEAD 132776

Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead Shopping centre ready for more shops opening next Monday (15th)

 
MAIDENHEAD 132775

Boy and the Boat statue, King St, Maidenhead Statue with mask on.

 
DORNEY 132773

The newly widened Bray M4 bridge over the Thames. Nr Dorney/Bray

 

