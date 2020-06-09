Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead Shopping centre ready for more shops opening next Monday (15th)
Jun 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132771-2
Royal Swan Upping, River Thames. Windsor to Cookham. Richard Barber, Royal Swan Marker with Braywood CE School, Dedworth Green School, Cookham Rise School. Regional Press Awards Photos3 photos by Ian Longthorne, nominated for Weekly/Sunday Photographer of the Year, Regional Press Awards 2019
MAIDENHEAD 132771-3
PM Theresa May opened the new Holyport Book Booth in Berkshire. A disused red telephone box converted into a library for the community.Photo by Ian Longthorne, Baylis MediaRegional Press Awards Photos3 photos by Ian Longthorne, nominated for Weekly/Sunday Photographer of the Year, Regional Press Awards 2019