Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead. Maidenhead Concert Band have been playing every Thursday at 8.00pm to support the NHS. The clapping may have finished but the band plays on.
Jun 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132769-2
The Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, MaidenheadThe Craufurd Arms who have been doing home deliveries and real ale pick-ups during the COVID-19 crisis.Neil Piddington, Carrie Rogers
MAIDENHEAD 132769-3
MAIDENHEAD 132769-4
MAIDENHEAD 132769-5
MAIDENHEAD 132769-6
MAIDENHEAD 132769-7
The Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, MaidenheadThe Craufurd Arms who have been doing home deliveries and real ale pick-ups during the COVID-19 crisis.David Osborne, committee member