MAIDENHEAD 132769

The Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, Maidenhead The Craufurd Arms who have been doing home deliveries and real ale pick-ups during the COVID-19 crisis. Neil Piddington, Carrie Rogers

MAIDENHEAD 132770

Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead. Maidenhead Concert Band have been playing every Thursday at 8.00pm to support the NHS. The clapping may have finished but the band plays on.

 
The Craufurd Arms, 15 Gringer Hill, Maidenhead The Craufurd Arms who have been doing home deliveries and real ale pick-ups during the COVID-19 crisis. Neil Piddington, Carrie Rogers

 
WINDSOR 132768

Windsor Long Walk. Jessica Christie and her daughter Yani Christie 12 have organised a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They'll be walking with banners down The Long Walk.

 
NEW WINDSOR 132768

Windsor Long Walk. Jessica Christie and her daughter Yani, 12 have organised a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They’ll be walking with banners down The Long Walk.

 
DEDWORTH 132767

Recycling Centre, Sutherland Grange, Maidenhead Road, Dedworth

 
MAIDENHEAD 132766

Maidenhead Utd FC, York Road, Maidenhead L-R Peter Griffin, Helen Park, Jon Adams to launch Maidenhead United’s £150,000 fundraising challenge to mark its 150th birthday.

 

