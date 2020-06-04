WINDSOR 132768

Windsor Long Walk. Jessica Christie and her daughter Yani, 12 have organised a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They’ll be walking with banners down The Long Walk.
Windsor Long Walk. Jessica Christie and her daughter Yani12 have organised a peaceful protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They’ll be walking with banners down The Long Walk. L-R Poppy James 18, Yani, 12 (organiser)
