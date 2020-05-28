Windsor Castle. Photographs taken at Windsor Town centre for feature on tourism in Windsor.
May 2020
WINDSOR 132761-1
WINDSOR 132761-14
WINDSOR 132761-13

People walk on The Long Walk.
WINDSOR 132761-13
WINDSOR 132761-12
WINDSOR 132761-11

The Chippy of Windsor Fish and Chip shop is open.
WINDSOR 132761-11
WINDSOR 132761-10

People sit on the benches outside Windsor Castle.
WINDSOR 132761-10
WINDSOR 132761-9

People walk on Peascod Street.
WINDSOR 132761-9
WINDSOR 132761-8
WINDSOR 132761-7

People queue outside a shop on Peascod Street.
WINDSOR 132761-7
WINDSOR 132761-6

A sign in a pub window opposite Windsor Castle.
WINDSOR 132761-6
WINDSOR 132761-5
WINDSOR 132761-4

A closed souvenir shop.
WINDSOR 132761-4
WINDSOR 132761-3

Theatre Royal Windsor Sign.
WINDSOR 132761-3
WINDSOR 132761-2

Social Distancing sign opposite Windsor Castle.
WINDSOR 132761-2
