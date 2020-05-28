Windsor Castle. Photographs taken at Windsor Town centre for feature on tourism in Windsor.
May 2020
WINDSOR 132760-1
Chairman Kevin Stott stands in front of the new Windsor FC entrance.Chairman Kevin Stott and Ian Lucas renovate the football ground.Photos taken at Windsor FC Stag Meadow, St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, Berkshire.
WINDSOR 132760-2
Jo Harberd Co- Owner of the The Little Bistro at Windsor FC, Stag Meadow.Windsor FC Stag Meadow, St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, Berkshire.
WINDSOR 132760-3
Jo Harberd Co- Owner of the The Little Bistro at Windsor FC, Stag Meadow.Windsor FC Stag Meadow, St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, Berkshire.
WINDSOR 132760-6
Ian Lucas paints the new stand wall.Chairman Kevin Stott and Ian Lucas renovate the football ground.Windsor FC, Stag Meadow, St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, Berkshire.
WINDSOR 132760-7
The new stand wall.Chairman Kevin Stott and Ian Lucas renovate the ground.Photos taken at Windsor FC, Stag Meadow, St. Leonard's Road, Windsor, Berkshire.