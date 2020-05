WINDSOR 132750

Kielly Blackman stands next to the empty tables which would at this time of year be covered in flowers. Lavender Green Flowers, 17/18 Bridgewater Way, Windsor. Lavender Green Flowers provides flowers for the royal family, Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, but now it’s got no income as no events are going ahead. As they are not a shop, leisure or hospitality they don’t fit into any of the relief schemes.