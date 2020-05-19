Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead. General shots to show that the centre is now open.
May 2020
WINDSOR 132739-2
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.All signage along the route will include journey times rather than distances, as this is considered to be more useful, especially for new cyclists
WINDSOR 132739-18
WINDSOR 132739-19
WINDSOR 132739-20
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.Bollards and signage have been installed at the Green Lane entrance to the subway under the A308 Goslar Way to improve safety while preserving access for maintenance vehicles.
WINDSOR 132739-21
WINDSOR 132739-22
WINDSOR 132739-23
WINDSOR 132739-24
WINDSOR 132739-25
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.‘Filtered permeability’ is in place at the northern end of Trinity Place, allowing access only for cyclists and pedestrians.
WINDSOR 132739-26
WINDSOR 132739-27
WINDSOR 132739-28
WINDSOR 132739-29
WINDSOR 132739-17
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.Cycle symbols have been painted on the carriageway at junctions to highlight the presence of cyclists on this route.
WINDSOR 132739-16
WINDSOR 132739-15
WINDSOR 132739-3
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.All signage along the route will include journey times rather than distances, as this is considered to be more useful, especially for new cyclists
WINDSOR 132739-4
WINDSOR 132739-5
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.Cycle symbols have been painted on the carriageway at junctions to highlight the presence of cyclists on this route.
WINDSOR 132739-6
WINDSOR 132739-7
WINDSOR 132739-8
WINDSOR 132739-9
WINDSOR 132739-10
WINDSOR 132739-11
WINDSOR 132739-12
WINDSOR 132739-13
A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks.The route, which begins at the junction of Clarence Road with Hatch Lane
WINDSOR 132739-14
WINDSOR 132739-30
