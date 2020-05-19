Wed, 20
WINDSOR 132739

A cycle route linking West Windsor to Windsor Town Centre is set to be accessible from Monday 18 May, and the final few bollards will be installed over the next three to four weeks. All signage along the route will include journey times rather than distances, as this is considered to be more useful, especially for new cyclists

Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead. General shots to show that the centre is now open.

 
Building of a new bridge across the M4 motorway. Ascot Road, Holyport

 
