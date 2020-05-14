Thu, 14
LANGLEY 132736

Slough Outreach has taken over the kitchens at Langley College to make more than 300 hot meals a day for the vulnerable/homeless in Slough. East Berkshire College, Langley College, Station Road, Langley

