Green Leys, Off Aldebury Road, Maidenhead The residents of Green Leys will be holding a social distancing VE Day street party Isabella Burdett 9mnths, Matthew Burdett
May 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132735-6
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting, John Davison
MAIDENHEAD 132735-17
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Rob Kuhner
MAIDENHEAD 132735-18
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R David Bradshaw, Rob Kuhner
MAIDENHEAD 132735-19
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R James Pugh general Manager, Steve Pugh, Caroline Cope - marshalling
MAIDENHEAD 132735-20
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R James Pugh general Manager, Steve Pugh, Caroline Cope - marshalling
MAIDENHEAD 132735-1
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting
MAIDENHEAD 132735-2
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting
MAIDENHEAD 132735-3
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting, John Davison
MAIDENHEAD 132735-4
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting, John Davison
MAIDENHEAD 132735-16
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R Mark Williams, Ted Moore
MAIDENHEAD 132735-15
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R Mark Williams, Ted Moore
MAIDENHEAD 132735-7
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke, Caroline Cope, marshalling
MAIDENHEAD 132735-8
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. James Pugh, General Manager
MAIDENHEAD 132735-9
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Mark Williams
MAIDENHEAD 132735-10
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Mark Williams
MAIDENHEAD 132735-11
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Ted Moore
MAIDENHEAD 132735-12
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Ted Moore
MAIDENHEAD 132735-13
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R Ted Moore, Mark Williams
MAIDENHEAD 132735-14
Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, MaidenheadThe Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. L-R Ted Moore, Mark Williams