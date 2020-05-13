Thu, 14
MAIDENHEAD 132735

Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, Maidenhead The Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting, John Davison

MAIDENHEAD 132727

Green Leys, Off Aldebury Road, Maidenhead The residents of Green Leys will be holding a social distancing VE Day street party Isabella Burdett 9mnths, Matthew Burdett

 
MAIDENHEAD 132735

Maidenhead Golf Club, Shoppenhangers, Maidenhead The Club has reopened today. Only 2 players at a time, no rakes in the bunkers, no use of the clubhouse. Chris Locke putting, John Davison

 
COX GREEN 137342

Dave Rooney, executive head at Lowbrook Academy, sitting in social distancing classrooms. Concerns the safety of staff and kids if schools return on June 1 as planned. Lowbrook Academy, The Fairway, Cox Green, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132731

Parts of the cycle hub have been installed in the station car park. Maidenhead Station, Maidenhead

 

