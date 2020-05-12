£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
May 2020
standard
MAIDENHEAD 132732
High Street, Maidenhead People with masks on, High St. 12.5.20
MAIDENHEAD 132731
Parts of the cycle hub have been installed in the station car park. Maidenhead Station, Maidenhead
RW 132730
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
SX Old Harry Rocks
Old Harry Rocks, Dorset Photo by Ian Longthorne
SLOUGH 132728
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.
HOLYPORT 132729
Pamela Row, Holyport. Street Party to celebrate VE day. The Jones Family - Tony, Elizabeth with Holly 9, Theo 7 and Amelia 4
