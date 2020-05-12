Wed, 13
MAIDENHEAD 132732

High Street, Maidenhead People with masks on, High St. 12.5.20

MAIDENHEAD 132731

Parts of the cycle hub have been installed in the station car park. Maidenhead Station, Maidenhead

 
RW 132730

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
SLOUGH 132728

Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.

 
HOLYPORT 132729

Pamela Row, Holyport. Street Party to celebrate VE day. The Jones Family - Tony, Elizabeth with Holly 9, Theo 7 and Amelia 4

 

